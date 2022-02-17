Twitter Unveils New Feature - No It's Not 'Edit Tweet'
- Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) just announced that it had enabled a new feature.
- The microblogging website now allows pinning up to 6 conversations in DMs (Direct Messages).
- For comparison, Facebook's (oops! Meta) WhatsApp Messenger (NASDAQ: FB) allows pinning up to 3 messages.
- Ironically, Twitter allows pinning just one tweet to profile.
- Some responses to the new pin functionality were:
- When is the 'edit tweet' feature coming (Obviously!)
- How do we get 6 people to DM to use the pin feature?
- Request for 'search text' in DMs
- The company launched the latest capability while its new CEO Parag Agrawal took 'a few weeks' off for paternity leave.
