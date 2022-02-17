 Skip to main content

Twitter Unveils New Feature - No It's Not 'Edit Tweet'
Mohit Manghnani , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 17, 2022 4:09pm   Comments
  • Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) just announced that it had enabled a new feature
  • The microblogging website now allows pinning up to 6 conversations in DMs (Direct Messages).
  • For comparison, Facebook's (oops! Meta) WhatsApp Messenger (NASDAQ: FB) allows pinning up to 3 messages.
  • Ironically, Twitter allows pinning just one tweet to profile.
  • Some responses to the new pin functionality were:
    • When is the 'edit tweet' feature coming (Obviously!)
    • How do we get 6 people to DM to use the pin feature?
    • Request for 'search text' in DMs
  • The company launched the latest capability while its new CEO Parag Agrawal took 'a few weeks' off for paternity leave.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech

