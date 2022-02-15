Eden Empire Signs LOI With Highlands Grow For Cannabis Dispensary Supply in Michigan

Eden Empire Inc. (CSE: EDEN) (OTCEM:EDNEF) has signed a letter of intent with Highland Grows to provide cannabis products for the company’s franchise and corporate locations in Michigan.

“The Highlands Grow relationship will represent the beginning of growth for EDEN in its search for the highest quality products in the State.” CEO Gerry Trapasso stated, “When we look for partners in the supply space, we are looking for key groups that can represent the EDEN brand in its growing style, and its product line. Highlands Grow represents this perfectly with their high-THC strains grown in their state of the art facility.”

Key Notes