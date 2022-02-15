 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Eden Empire Signs LOI With Highlands Grow For Cannabis Dispensary Supply in Michigan
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 15, 2022 8:20am   Comments
Share:
Eden Empire Signs LOI With Highlands Grow For Cannabis Dispensary Supply in Michigan

Eden Empire Inc. (CSE: EDEN) (OTCEM:EDNEF) has signed a letter of intent with Highland Grows to provide cannabis products for the company’s franchise and corporate locations in Michigan.

“The Highlands Grow relationship will represent the beginning of growth for EDEN in its search for the highest quality products in the State.” CEO Gerry Trapasso stated, “When we look for partners in the supply space, we are looking for key groups that can represent the EDEN brand in its growing style, and its product line. Highlands Grow represents this perfectly with their high-THC strains grown in their state of the art facility.”

Key Notes

  • The deal will provide the company access to premium quality products grown locally in the state.
  • The supplier boasts 10+ strains grown at its state of the art facility including: Super Lemon Haze, White Widow, Starkiller and Pineapple Express #2.

 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Gerry TrapassoNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com