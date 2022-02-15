Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- The Producer Price Index for January is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. Although producer prices slowed noticeably in December to a monthly rate of 0.2%, but prices are expected to increase 0.5% in January.
- The Empire State manufacturing index for February will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Empire State index, which declined to a minus 0.7 reading in January, is likely to bounce back to plus 10.0 in February.
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is scheduled for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury International Capital report for December will be released at 4:00 p.m. ET.
