BZ Chart Of The Day: Is Inflation Even Worse Than Wall Street Thinks?

Inflation is bad. It has worried investors and brought sellers into the market.

Many stocks are significantly lower than their recent highs, but unfortunately, it may be worse than the experts think.

The Commodity Research Bureau Index (CRB Index) is a widely followed benchmark of inflation. The index is composed of energy and agricultural commodities. It also contains precious and industrial metals.

Since the COVID-19 crash in March of 2020, the index has gained more than 150%.

And as you can see on the chart, there are no signs of reversing. The uptrend may even be accelerating. If this is the case, there’s a good chance stocks continue to trend lower.

To learn more about trading check out the new Benzinga Trading School.