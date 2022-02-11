Credo Tech Shares Pop After Completing Its IPO
- Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) completed an initial public offering of 20 million shares at $10.00 per share.
- The company raised $183.8 million from the offering.
- The underwriters had a 30-day option to purchase additional shares up to 3 million.
- On February 7, the underwriters exercised the option to purchase additional shares in total.
- Credo delivers high-speed solutions to break bandwidth barriers on every wired connection in the data infrastructure market. It provides innovative, secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power and cost efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase exponentially throughout the data infrastructure market.
- Price Action: CRDO shares traded higher by 3.92% at $15.79 on the last check Friday.
