 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Credo Tech Shares Pop After Completing Its IPO
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 11, 2022 3:10pm   Comments
Share:
Credo Tech Shares Pop After Completing Its IPO
  • Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) completed an initial public offering of 20 million shares at $10.00 per share. 
  • The company raised $183.8 million from the offering.
  • The underwriters had a 30-day option to purchase additional shares up to 3 million.
  • Related Content: Credo announces pricing of initial public offering
  • On February 7, the underwriters exercised the option to purchase additional shares in total.  
  • Credo delivers high-speed solutions to break bandwidth barriers on every wired connection in the data infrastructure market. It provides innovative, secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power and cost efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase exponentially throughout the data infrastructure market.
  • Price Action: CRDO shares traded higher by 3.92% at $15.79 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CRDO)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Offerings Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com