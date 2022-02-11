Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
- The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for February is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect consumer sentiment improving slightly to 67.5 in February from 67.2 in January.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.
