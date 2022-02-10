Recruiter.com Looks To Disrupt The Recruiting And Staffing Industry Through AI And Digital Technologies

Photo by Christina @ wocintechchat.com on Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Evan Sohn, CEO of Recruiter.Com Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RCRT), was a guest speaker on Benzinga’s All Access Events on February 4th, 2022. Recruiter.Com is a digital platform for hiring that attempts to combine the best of AI and video.

Evan discussed his take on the tight U.S. labor market and how companies can improve their hiring processes - recruiting talent faster and more efficiently.

Watch the full interview here.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.