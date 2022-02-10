 Skip to main content

Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2022 2:25am   Comments
Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
  • The Consumer Price Index for January is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. Consumer prices, which rose 0.5% on a monthly basis in December, are expected to increase 0.5% again in January. Annual inflation rate is seen accelerating to 7.3% from 7%.
  • Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect jobless claims declining to 230,000 for the February 5 week from 238,000 in the previous week.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury will auction 30-year bonds at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • The U.S. Treasury budget statement for January will be released at 2:00 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin is set to speak at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Check out the full economic calendar here

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets

