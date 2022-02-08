GreenBox Launches Massive Bulk ACH Processing Vertical
- GreenBox POS will begin offering bulk Automated Clearing House (“ACH”) processing capabilities to merchants utilizing its innovative blockchain and smart contract technologies
- ACH payments offer an affordable alternative when compared to traditional debit and credit cards
- GreenBox POS CEO Fredi Nisan stated that bulk ACH processing offers a new, profitable multi-billion-dollar revenue stream for the company
- The launch will secure the company’s ability to continue providing meaningful value to its shareholders and customers while also growing its processing volumes
When GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX), a fast-rising provider of customized payment solutions leveraging advanced, secure blockchain and smart contract token technologies, launched the third generation of its proprietary blockchain-based platform (“Gen3”) early last year, its objective was clear – to unlock the door to rapid scalability.
Gen-3 positioned the company vertically within the payment processing space, enabling it to capture a significant share of the transaction volume. For instance, the company last…
