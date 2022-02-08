Save Foods' Treatments To Be Used By Israel's Largest Fresh Produce Exporter

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Save Foods (NASDAQ: SVFD) (FSE: 80W), an agri-food tech company specializing in eco crop protection, today announced the use of its green treatment in Mehadrin Tnuport Export L.P.’s citrus packing houses. This is in line with new European guidelines and Mehadrin’s goal to export high-quality produce using as few fungicides as possible and to continue to drive down produce waste for retail customers. “We are proud that a company of Mehadrin’s caliber has entrusted Save Foods to treat citrus fruit in their packing houses,” said Dan Sztybel, chief executive officer of Save Foods Ltd., the company’s subsidiary. “I am convinced that Save Foods’ treatments will assist Mehadrin in maintaining its position as an industry leader. I am confident that our partnership geared towards treating citrus fruit will lead to further opportunities to treat other fresh produce grown and packed by Mehadrin.”

About Save Foods Inc.

Save Foods is an innovative, dynamic company addressing two of the most significant challenges in the agri-food tech industry: food waste and loss and food safety. The company is dedicated to delivering integrated solutions for improved safety, freshness and quality, every step of the way from field to fork. Collaborating closely with its customers, Save Foods develops new solutions that benefit the entire supply chain and improve the safety and quality of life of both the workers and the consumers alike. The company’s initial applications are in post-harvest treatments in fruit and vegetable packing houses processing citrus, avocado, pears, apples and mangos. By controlling and preventing pathogen contamination and significantly reducing the use of hazardous chemicals and their residues, Save Foods products not only prolong fresh produce shelf life and reduce food loss and waste, but also ensure a safe, natural and healthy product. For more information about the company, visit www.SaveFoods.co.

