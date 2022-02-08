This Company Looks To Be A One-Stop Shop For Comprehensive University And Study Abroad Preparation
Photo by Dom Fou on Unsplash
This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.
Elite Education Group Internation Ltd. (NASDAQ: EEIQ) CFO Zhenyu Wu and Board of Directors member Craig Wilson, were guest speakers at Benzinga’s All Access Event on February 4th, 2022.
Elite Education Group provides comprehensive education solutions for domestic and international students interested in college and university programs within the US, Canada, and the UK.
Watch the full interview here.
This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Benzinga All Access Elite Education Group Partner ContentNews Penny Stocks