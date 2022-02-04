Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
- U.S. jobs cut report for January is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect a rise of 150,000 nonfarm payrolls in January versus a 199,000 increase in the previous month. The unemployment rate is projected to remain at 3.9%.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.
