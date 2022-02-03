Cold storage Operator RLS Logistics Plants 2 flags With Latest Deals

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

New Jersey-based RLS Logistics announced Wednesday it is now among the nation's top 10 providers of temperature-controlled storage space and logistics networks following two acquisitions. Through its affiliate RLS Partners it recently acquired Hutt Trucking and Logistics and Performance Cold Storage.

Financial terms of the transactions were not disclosed. Both companies were renamed with the RLS moniker, becoming RLS Hutt and RLS Performance.

Holland, Michigan-based Hutt Trucking offers cold storage and asset-based trucking. The acquisition will help fill in the coverage map for RLS, which is in the process of rolling up family-owned cold storage facilities and logistics providers, by providing it with a presence in the Great Lakes region.

"My father and I started Hutt 36 years ago and we are humbly proud of the opportunities and the people we have worked with over the years," said Jim Hutt, founder of Hutt Trucking. "We believe that RLS is the best partner to help us carry forward what we put in place and offer expanded opportunities for the company and team members."

RLS Partners tapped Ken Whah to be Hutt's president and to lead the Great Lakes region. Whah recently served as the president and CEO at a large family-owned cold chain provider in the Midwest.

"I am excited to join the RLS team in their quest to develop a first-class national platform and even more excited and humbled to serve the RLS Hutt team members and the communities we work and live in," said Whah.

Salt Lake City-based Performance Cold Storage will give RLS a presence in the Front Range region. That deal brings a 130,000-square-foot facility into the network, providing two-day service to 11 Western states.

"Customers can expect a personalized, out-of-the-box cold chain solution when they partner with RLS Performance," David Charles, regional partner of RLS Performance, said. "We are also able to scale with our customers' peaks and growth plans, making for optimal long-term alliances."

The two transactions push the RLS footprint to more than 55 million cubic feet of cold storage space.

RLS only acquires family-owned temperature-controlled warehouse and logistics providers, which are then fully integrated onto the same warehouse management system.

"For RLS, it is not just about partnering with the right company; partnering with the right people is equally important. With these strategic acquisitions, achieving our vision of becoming the leading family-owned cold storage provider in the U.S. is within reach," said RLS Logistics CFO Russell Leo.

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Todd Maiden.