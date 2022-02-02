Save Foods To Participate In Upcoming Virtual Aegis Conference

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Save Foods (NASDAQ: SVFD), an agri-food tech company specializing in eco crop protection designed to reduce food waste and ensure food safety, will be presenting at next month’s Aegis Capital Corp. Virtual Conference. The three-day conference is scheduled for Feb. 23­–25, 2022. Save Foods will present a company overview during the event. Those interested can request access to the presentation from Aegis during the conference. In addition, the slide deck from the presentation will be available on Save Food’s website following the event.

About Save Foods Inc.

Save Foods is an Israel-based, agri-food tech company that addresses two of the most significant challenges in the fresh-produce industry: food waste and loss, and food safety. The company is dedicated to delivering cost-effect, easy-to-implement solutions for improved safety, freshness and quality every step of the way from field to fork. Collaborating closely with its customers, Save Foods develops technology that benefits the entire supply chain and improves the safety and quality of life of both workers and consumers. SVFD’s initial applications are in post-harvest treatments in fruit and vegetable packing houses processing citrus, avocado, pears, bell peppers and mangos. By controlling and preventing pathogen contamination and significantly reducing the use of hazardous chemicals and their residues, Save Foods’ eco treatments not only prolong the shelf life of fresh produce shelf life and reduces food loss and waste, but they also help to ensure a safe-to-consume end product. For more information about the company, visit www.SaveFoods.co.

