A New Approach To Crypto Investing? The Fintech Startup Making Decentralized Technologies More Accessible

Jacinta Sherris  
Advertiser Disclosure This post contains sponsored advertising content. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
February 01, 2022
Photo by Thought Catalog on Unsplash

Curtis Schlaufman, Head of Marketing at DeFi Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS: EFTF), was a guest speaker at Benzinga’s All Access on Jan. 28, 2022. 

Curtis discussed how DeFi Technologies offers investors direct exposure to the booming decentralized financial markets and how the company is disrupting the traditional financial landscape. 

Watch the full interview here: 

Posted-In: DeFi Technologies Partner ContentNews

