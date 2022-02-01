 Skip to main content

Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 01, 2022 3:22am   Comments
  • The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is scheduled for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
  • The final manufacturing PMI for January will be released at 9:45 a.m. ET. The final manufacturing PMI is projected to hold at the 55.0 flash level for January.
  • The ISM manufacturing composite index for January is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. The ISM's index came in below estimates at 58.7 in December amid covid-19 issue. For January, analysts expect the index declining to 57.5.
  • Data on construction spending for December will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Spending data have missed market estimates in the previous four reports. Analysts expect a monthly rise of 0.7% in December, versus a 0.4% increase in November.
  • The Labor Department's JOLTS report for December will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

