Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is scheduled for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- The final manufacturing PMI for January will be released at 9:45 a.m. ET. The final manufacturing PMI is projected to hold at the 55.0 flash level for January.
- The ISM manufacturing composite index for January is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. The ISM's index came in below estimates at 58.7 in December amid covid-19 issue. For January, analysts expect the index declining to 57.5.
- Data on construction spending for December will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Spending data have missed market estimates in the previous four reports. Analysts expect a monthly rise of 0.7% in December, versus a 0.4% increase in November.
- The Labor Department's JOLTS report for December will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
Also check out: Executives buy around $88 million of four stocks
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets