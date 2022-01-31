 Skip to main content

PAE Attains AS9100D Certification For Aerospace Industry Standards
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 31, 2022 3:25pm   Comments
  • PAE Inc (NASDAQ: PAE) has achieved the AS9100D standard established by the International Aerospace Quality Group.
  • AS9100D standard recognizes organizations that deliver products and services within aviation, space, and defense fields by setting quality management system requirements.
  • "Our performance excellence team has continued to make dynamic decisions to anticipate our customers' comprehensive needs by accomplishing this certification within six months," commented PAE Interim President and CEO Charlie Peiffer.
  • Price Action: PAE shares are trading higher by 0.10% at $10.01 on the last check Monday.

