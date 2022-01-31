Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. Shares Update on Registration Statement

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: GCAC), a special purpose acquisition company, announced that the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) declared effective the company’s recent Form S-4 registration statement, which includes a definitive proxy statement in connection with a special meeting of GCAC’s stockholders. The meeting is slated for Feb 9, 2022, at 10 a.m. ET. According to the announcement, Growth Capital’s stockholders plan to consider the company’s proposed business combination with Cepton Technologies Inc. at the upcoming meeting. Cepton is a developer of lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces and smart industrial applications. The company also indicated that, once the business transaction is closed, it anticipates that the combined company’s common stock and warrants will be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbols CPTN and CPTNW. According to the company, GCAC stockholders of record on Jan. 13, 2022, are eligible to vote during the meeting; registration instructions along with definitive proxy statement and other relevant documents were mailed to stockholders of record last week.

About Growth Capital Acquisition Corp.

GCAC is a Delaware blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”), formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in any industry or geographic region. GCAC is led by its co-CEOs Akis Tsirigakis and George Syllantavos. For more information about the company, visit www.GCACorp.com.

