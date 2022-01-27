Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- Data on durable goods orders for December will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Durable goods orders rose sharply in November, with December's expectations are for a 0.5% decrease.
- Gross Domestic Product report for the fourth quarter is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. Fourth-quarter GDP is projected to increase to 5.7% annualized growth, up from 2.3% growth in the third quarter.
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect jobless claims declining to 265,000 for the January 22 week from 286,000 in the previous week.
- The pending home sales index for December is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. After falling 2.2% in November, pending home sales are expected to increase 0.6% for December.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Kansas City Fed manufacturing index for January will be released at 11:00 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury will auction 7-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
