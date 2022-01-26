What's Going On With Intel Stock During Wednesday's After-Hours Session

Shares of Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) were volatile during Wednesday's after hours session, dipping lower and later flattening out, following the release of the company’s fourth quarter earnings report.

Intel reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results, but issued first quarter EPS guidance below estimates.

“We exceeded top-line quarterly guidance by over $1 billion and delivered the best quarterly and full-year revenue in the company’s history”, said Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger. In particular, the CEO reiterates the company’s focus on “driving long-term, sustainable growth as we relentlessly execute our IDM 2.0 strategy.”

Intel Corp is the world’s largest chipmaker that designs and manufactures microprocessors for the global personal computer and data center markets. The company pioneered the x86 architecture for microprocessors.

At the time of publication, shares of Intel were trading .54% lower at $51.41. The stock has a 52-week high of $68.49 and a 52-week low of $47.87.

