 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What's Going On With Intel Stock During Wednesday's After-Hours Session

Norman Chu , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 26, 2022 5:27pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) were volatile during Wednesday's after hours session, dipping lower and later flattening out, following the release of the company’s fourth quarter earnings report.

Intel reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results, but issued first quarter EPS guidance below estimates.

“We exceeded top-line quarterly guidance by over $1 billion and delivered the best quarterly and full-year revenue in the company’s history”, said Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger. In particular, the CEO reiterates the company’s focus on “driving long-term, sustainable growth as we relentlessly execute our IDM 2.0 strategy.”

Intel Corp is the world’s largest chipmaker that designs and manufactures microprocessors for the global personal computer and data center markets. The company pioneered the x86 architecture for microprocessors.

At the time of publication, shares of Intel were trading .54% lower at $51.41. The stock has a 52-week high of $68.49 and a 52-week low of $47.87.
 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (INTC)

Intel: Q4 Earnings Insights
EU Top Court Overturns $1.2B Antitrust Penalty Against Intel
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With INTC
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain; Fed Policy Decision In Focus
7 Stocks To Watch For January 26, 2022
Earnings Scheduled For January 26, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Pat Gelsinger why it's movingNews Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com