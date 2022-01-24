 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why SmileDirectClub Stock Is Trading Higher

Norman Chu , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2022 5:02pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of SmileDirectClub Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) spiked higher after hours following the announcement of a series of strategic actions to improve business performance, future growth, and cost structure to better support growth initiatives.

The company’s profitability initiatives are centered around taking specific actions that will focus efforts on producing the highest return on investment. CEO David Katzman highlights that, “these changes are the right thing to do at this time for our business so that we may continue to innovate and lead the industry to a better oral care solution for all.”

SmileDirectClub Inc. is engaged in the orthodontics business. It is mainly involved in the sale of aligners, impression kits, whitening gel, and retainers. The company monitors the completion and success of treatment through its teledentistry platform.

At the time of publication, shares of SmileDirectClub were trading 13.1% higher post-market close at $2.25. The stock has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $16.08.
 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SDC)

52 Biggest Movers From Friday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: David Katzman why it's movingNews Penny Stocks

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com