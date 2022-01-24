Save Foods Partners with Israel's Second Largest Exporter of Fresh Produce

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Save Foods (NASDAQ: SVFD), an agri-food tech company specializing in eco crop protection designed to reduce food waste and ensure food safety, has completed several successful trials with Galilee Export, the second largest exporter of fruit and vegetables in Israel. As a result of the trials, effective immediately Galilee Export will be requiring all its bell pepper suppliers to use Save Foods’ treatment; Galilee Export noted that it plans to start using the treatments on avocados as well. According to the announcement, Galilee Export has been evaluating Save Foods’ treatment for several months and has seen a reduction in decay and food waste as well as an improvement regarding the firmness of peppers. The company is hoping to extend its market reach to countries with stricter pesticide regulations as well as evaluate using the treatment on other fruits and vegetables. “Our products address two of the major challenges of the food industry — food waste and loss reduction,” said Safe Foods CEO Dan Sztybel in the press release. “Packing houses around the world are facing new challenges, such as keeping produce fresh throughout the often long transportation and distribution process, and maintaining quality and shelf life with significantly reduced pesticide levels. Many major packing houses are currently carrying out trials on our products. We are looking forward to working with Galilee Export and are confident that we will be adding more major clients to our portfolio soon.”

About Save Foods Inc.

Save Foods is an Israel-based, agri-food tech company that addresses two of the most significant challenges in the fresh-produce industry: food waste and loss, and food safety. The company is dedicated to delivering cost-effect, easy-to-implement solutions for improved safety, freshness and quality every step of the way from field to fork, allowing stakeholders along the food chain to reclaim produce that would otherwise have gone to waste. Collaborating closely with its customers, Save Foods develops technology that benefits the entire supply chain and improves the safety and quality of life of both workers and consumers. SVFD’s initial applications are in post-harvest treatments in fruit and vegetable packing houses processing citrus, avocado, pears, bell peppers and mangos. By controlling and preventing pathogen contamination and significantly reducing the use of hazardous chemicals and their residues, Save Foods’ eco treatments not only prolong the shelf life of fresh produce shelf life and reduces food loss and waste, but they also help to ensure a safe-to-consume end product. For more information about the company, visit www.SaveFoods.co.

Image sourced from Unsplash

