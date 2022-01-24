Economic Data Scheduled For Monday
- The Chicago Fed National Activity Index for December is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The national activity is projected to decline to 0.25 in December from 0.37 in the previous month.
- The Composite Purchasing Managers' Index for January will be released at 9:45 a.m. ET. The manufacturing index is expected to decline to 57.0, while services index might drop to 55.0 in January.
- The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury will auction 2-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
