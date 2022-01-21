 Skip to main content

Conn's HomePlus Expands To Daytona Beach, Florida
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 21, 2022 12:16pm   Comments
  • Conn's Inc (NASDAQ: CONN) said it has expanded into the Daytona Beach, Florida market, with a new store in the International Speedway Square.
  • The opening of the Daytona Beach store will mark the 11th Conn's HomePlus location to open in Florida, bringing the total number of stores to 158 across 15 states. 
  • The new Conn's HomePlus store is more than 36,000 square feet and has a variety of furniture, mattresses, appliances, consumer electronics, and home office products.
  • Price Action: CONN shares traded higher by 2.32% at $22.89 on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap

