Helbiz Expands Partnership With Segway
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 21, 2022 10:13am   Comments
  • Helbiz Inc (NASDAQ: HLBZ) revealed the expansion of its partnership with Segway, a personal transportation services provider. The initial collaboration between the parties began two years ago.
  • Through the expanded partnership, Segway will supply electric scooters to electric bikes, which Helbiz will distribute globally in the cities where it operates. 
  • The company expects the move to enable it to reach the milestone of more than 35,000 owned vehicles on the roads around the world during the first half of 2022.
  • Also, a new prototype of the Segway T60 Lite scooter will be introduced and tested for the first time.
  • “Adding these new vehicles to our fleet serves as a fundamental step in our global expansion and supports our commitment to safe and technologically advanced sharing services,” said Matteo Mammì, CEO of Helbiz EMEA.
  • Price Action: HLBZ shares traded lower by 5.10% at $4.40 on the last check Friday.

