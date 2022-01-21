Helbiz Expands Partnership With Segway
- Helbiz Inc (NASDAQ: HLBZ) revealed the expansion of its partnership with Segway, a personal transportation services provider. The initial collaboration between the parties began two years ago.
- Through the expanded partnership, Segway will supply electric scooters to electric bikes, which Helbiz will distribute globally in the cities where it operates.
- The company expects the move to enable it to reach the milestone of more than 35,000 owned vehicles on the roads around the world during the first half of 2022.
- Also, a new prototype of the Segway T60 Lite scooter will be introduced and tested for the first time.
- “Adding these new vehicles to our fleet serves as a fundamental step in our global expansion and supports our commitment to safe and technologically advanced sharing services,” said Matteo Mammì, CEO of Helbiz EMEA.
- Price Action: HLBZ shares traded lower by 5.10% at $4.40 on the last check Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts