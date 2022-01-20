 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Crypto.com CEO Confirms 400 User Accounts Hacked For Over $33M

Samyuktha Sriram , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 20, 2022 8:38am   Comments
Share:
Crypto.com CEO Confirms 400 User Accounts Hacked For Over $33M

Kris Marszalek, CEO of crypto exchange Crypto.com, confirmed the suspicious activity reported on Jan. 17 was indeed a hack that compromised more than 400 customer accounts.

What Happened: In an interview at Bloomberg’s Year Ahead virtual conference, Marszalek said the incident was a “great lesson” and Crypto.com would be continuously strengthening its infrastructure.

According to a post mortem report published by the exchange, unauthorized withdrawals totaled 4,836.26 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) worth $15 million, 443.93 Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) worth $19 million and approximately $66,200 in other currencies.

"Given the scale of the business, these numbers are not particularly material and customer funds were not at risk," said Marszalek.

In another statement earlier today, the Crypto.com CEO said that all 483 affected customer accounts had been fully reimbursed since the incident and there had been no loss of customer funds.

The exchange said it has established a Worldwide Account Protection Program that will offer additional protection and security for funds held on the Crypto.com app and website.

WAPP will reportedly restore funds up to $250,000 for qualified users.

Price Action: As of Thursday morning, Crypto.com’s native token CRO (CRYPTO: CRO) was trading at $0.4455, up 2.8% in the last 24 hours. CRO has returned 411% over a period of one year.

Photo by Kanchanara on Unsplash.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles ($BTC)

NFT Metaverse-Focused Animoca Brands Raises $360M At $5B Valuation
Will Bitcoin And Ethereum Retest Support Levels Or Move Higher? Here's What Experts Are Saying
Baby Dogecoin Is Up 50% For The Week — What's Pushing It Higher?
'What A New World We Live In,' Says AMC CEO As Theater Chain's NFTs Go For As Much As $223.8 In Secondary Market
Dogecoin Bull Elon Musk Takes A Dig At Cryptocurrency Volatility — With A Meme, Of Course
Bitcoin Stuck Between These 2 Levels, Keeping Ethereum, Dogecoin Muted With It — Is This Survey Result The Next Catalyst?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com