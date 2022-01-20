Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect jobless claims declining to 207,000 for the January 15 week from the prior week's level of 230,000.
- The Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index for January is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. After slowing by 24 points to a reading of 15.4 in December, the Philadelphia Fed's index is expected to rise to 19.1 in January.
- Data on existing home sales for December will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Existing home sales have been rising in the last three reports, surging to a 6.460 million annual rate in November. Analysts, however, expect December's rate declining slightly to 6.400 million.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The EIA’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. will be released at 11:00 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets