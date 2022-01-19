Growth Capital's Pending Combination Partner Presenting at Baird 2022 Conference

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: GCAC) and its wholly owned subsidiary, GCAC Merger Sub Inc., previously entered into a business combination agreement with Cepton Technologies Inc., a Silicon Valley innovator and leader in high performance MMT(R) lidar solutions. Cepton today announced that its CEO Dr. Jun Pei and CFO Dr. Winston Fu will present virtually in the Baird 2022 Vehicle Technology and Mobility Conference at 1:10 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. According to the update, a link to the live webcast of management’s presentation along with additional investor materials and company information can be found on the investor relations section of Cepton’s website at www.Cepton.com/investors. In addition, Cepton management will host investor meetings during the conference.

About Growth Capital Acquisition Corp.

GCAC is a Delaware blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company (or “SPAC”), formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in any industry or geographic region. GCAC is led by its co-CEOs, Akis Tsirigakis and George Syllantavos. For more information about the company, visit www.GCACorp.com.

