Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- Data on housing starts and permits for December will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect an annual rate of 1.650 million for December starts, down from 1.679 million in the previous month. Permits are seen at 1.710 million, slightly down from 1.717 million a month ago.
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is scheduled for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 20-year bonds at 1:00 p.m. ET.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets