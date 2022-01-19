 Skip to main content

Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 19, 2022 2:58am   Comments
  • The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
  • Data on housing starts and permits for December will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect an annual rate of 1.650 million for December starts, down from 1.679 million in the previous month. Permits are seen at 1.710 million, slightly down from 1.717 million a month ago.
  • The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is scheduled for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 20-year bonds at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Check out the full economic calendar here

