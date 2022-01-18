Excellon Resources Releases Production Results for Q4, FY2021

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Excellon Resources (TSX: EXN) (NYSE American: EXN) (FRA: E4X2) has shared production numbers for its Platosa Mine project, located in Durango, Mexico. Highlights of the report note that compared to 2020, silver equivalent production has increased 25%, from 1.6 million AgEq oz. to 2 million AgEq oz; that number specifically comes from an increase in silver, lead and zinc production throughout 2021. For the fourth quarter, AgE1 production decreased 12% compared to 2020 overall. Despite that decline, the announcement noted that consistent throughput continued during Q4, which was the sixth consecutive quarter of more than 20,000 tons mined and milled from Platosa since Excellon restarted operations on the project in Q2 2020. “Our Mexican operations delivered records for mined and processed tonnage in 2021, along with the most silver ounces produced since 2013,” said Excellon Resources president and CEO Brendan Cahill in the press release. “During Q4, we realized lower production than the very strong Q4 2020 quarter, primarily due to lower ore grades and partially due to seasonal impacts on processing and delivery schedules. At Platosa, we continue work to assess 2022 mine plans and outlook.”

About Excellon Resources Inc.

Excellon Resources has a vision to create wealth by realizing strategic opportunities through discipline and innovation for the benefit of its employees, communities and shareholders. The company is advancing a precious metals growth pipeline that includes the following: Platosa, a high-grade silver mine producing in Mexico since 2005; Kilgore, an advanced gold exploration project in Idaho with strong economics and significant growth and discovery potential; and an option on Silver City, a high-grade epithermal silver district in Saxony, Germany, with 750 years of mining history and no modern exploration. The company also aims to continue capitalizing on current market conditions by acquiring undervalued projects. For more information about the company, please visit www.ExcellonResources.com.

