PlayAGS Stock Gains On Solid Preliminary Q4, FY21 Results; Seeks Debt Refinancing
- PlayAGS Inc (NYSE: AGS) reported preliminary financial results for Q4 and FY21 in conjunction with its intention to explore a refinancing of its outstanding revolving credit facility and term loan credit facilities.
- The company said it expects FY21 revenues of $258.6 million - $261 million, above the consensus of $256 million.
- The company expects an adjusted EBITDA of $121.65 million - $123.8 million, with the corresponding margin at 47.0% - 47.4%.
- PlayAGS anticipates Q4 sales of $68.4 million - $70.8 million exceeding the consensus of $66.5 million.
- The company expects Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $30.675 million - $32.825 million, versus $21.3 million last year. It expects a net loss of $(11.625) million - $(6.075) million versus $(17.24) million last year.
- "Our preliminary fourth quarter 2021 financial results further reflect the operating momentum we are witnessing across all three segments of our business," said CEO David Lopez.
- Price Action: AGS shares are trading higher by 9.09% at $7.68 on the last check Tuesday.
