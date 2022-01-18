 Skip to main content

Romeo Power Appoints Anne Devine As COO
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 18, 2022 9:59am   Comments
  • Romeo Power Inc (NYSE: RMOhas appointed Anne Devine as Chief Operating Officer and Rose Rogers as Chief People Officer.
  • Devine and Rogers will report directly to CEO Susan Brennan.
  • Devine began her role as COO on January 17, 2022, and will be responsible for managing Romeo's operating and production capabilities.
  • Devine will replace Criswell Choi, who will leave Romeo after a four-week transition period to pursue other opportunities.
  • Rogers began her position as CPO on January 5, 2022, and will lead the company's Human Resources function.
  • Price Action: RMO shares are trading lower by 5.45% at $2.95 on the last check Tuesday.

