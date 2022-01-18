Romeo Power Appoints Anne Devine As COO
- Romeo Power Inc (NYSE: RMO) has appointed Anne Devine as Chief Operating Officer and Rose Rogers as Chief People Officer.
- Devine and Rogers will report directly to CEO Susan Brennan.
- Devine began her role as COO on January 17, 2022, and will be responsible for managing Romeo's operating and production capabilities.
- Devine will replace Criswell Choi, who will leave Romeo after a four-week transition period to pursue other opportunities.
- Rogers began her position as CPO on January 5, 2022, and will lead the company's Human Resources function.
- Price Action: RMO shares are trading lower by 5.45% at $2.95 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Management