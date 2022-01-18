Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- The Empire State manufacturing index for January is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Empire State index is projected to decline to 26.0 in January from 31.9 in December.
- The housing market index for January will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. The housing market index is expected to hold at 84 in January.
- The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury International Capital report for November will be released at 4:00 p.m. ET.
