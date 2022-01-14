Excellon Resources Releases Results from Platosa Drilling

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Excellon Resources (TSX: EXN) (NYSE American: EXN) (FRA: E4X2) has announced results from its latest underground drilling at the Platosa Mine in Durango, Mexico. The follow-up drilling was conducted on the 817 Zone below Manto 623. Results defined a zone of high-grade silver mineralization with highlights including the following: 2,490 g/t silver equivalent over 2.9 meters and 5,089 g/t AgEq over 0.4 meters in EX21UG761; 3,905 g/t AgEq over 1.8 meters) in EX21UG760; 2,124 g/t AgEq over 2.8 meters in EX21UG812; 4,939 g/t AgEq over 0.9 meters in EX21UG769; and 3,158 g/t AgEq over 1.0 meters (2,956 g/t Ag, 6.1% Pb and 1.3% Zn) in EX21UG770. The company is continuing to test below historically mined areas for potential vertical zones. “Drilling at Platosa following up on the 817 Zone has defined vertically oriented, high-grade mineralization over approximately 30 meters of strike and 30 meters of vertical extent,” said Excellon vice president of exploration Jorge Ortega in the press release. “The proximity of existing infrastructure should allow access to this zone in the coming months and supplement first- and second-quarter production. We continue underground drilling to target areas ahead of production, test the extent of mineralization around mine workings and test for vertical zones of mineralization.”

About Excellon Resources Inc.

Excellon Resources has a vision to create wealth by realizing strategic opportunities through discipline and innovation for the benefit of its employees, communities and shareholders. The company is advancing a precious metals growth pipeline that includes the following: Platosa, a high-grade silver mine producing in Mexico since 2005; Kilgore, an advanced gold exploration project in Idaho with strong economics and significant growth and discovery potential; and an option on Silver City, a high-grade epithermal silver district in Saxony, Germany, with 750 years of mining history and no modern exploration. The company also aims to continue capitalizing on current market conditions by acquiring undervalued projects. For more information about the company, please visit www.ExcellonResources.com.

