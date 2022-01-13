PANTHERx Rare Selected By Xeris Pharmaceuticals To Distribute Recorlev

PANTHERx Rare announces that it has been selected by Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc., as the exclusive U.S. pharmacy distribution partner for a new FDA-approved medication, Recorlev® (levoketoconazole). Recorlev is a cortisol synthesis inhibitor indicated for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome for whom surgery is not an option or has not been curative. Cushing's syndrome, a disease associated with increased production of cortisol, occurs most commonly in adults between ages 30-50 and affects women two times more often than men.