Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- The Consumer Price Index for December will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. For December, analysts expect a monthly gain of 0.4% in consumer prices with annual rate seen at 7.1% overall.
- The Atlanta Fed's Business Inflation Expectations survey report for January is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari is set to speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 10-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- The Federal Open Market Committee will release its Beige Book report at 2:00 p.m. ET.
- The U.S. Treasury statement for December is scheduled for release at 2:00 p.m. ET. Analysts expect a $25 billion deficit for December, versus with a year-ago deficit of $143.6 billion.
