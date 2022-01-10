 Skip to main content

Whole Earth Brands Appoints Duane Portwood As Finance Chief
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 10, 2022 1:24pm   Comments
Whole Earth Brands Appoints Duane Portwood As Finance Chief
  • Whole Earth Brands Inc (NASDAQ: FREEhas appointed Duane Portwood as Chief Financial Officer, effective January 10, 2022.
  • Portwood will report to Whole Earth Brand's Chief Executive Officer, Albert Manzone.
  • Related ContentWhole Earth Brands Finance Chief Andy Rusie To Depart
  • Portwood most recently served as CFO for Tegra Global, a private sports apparel manufacturer.
  • Price Action: FREE shares are trading lower by 3.12% at $9.79 on the last check Monday.

