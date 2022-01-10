Whole Earth Brands Appoints Duane Portwood As Finance Chief
- Whole Earth Brands Inc (NASDAQ: FREE) has appointed Duane Portwood as Chief Financial Officer, effective January 10, 2022.
- Portwood will report to Whole Earth Brand's Chief Executive Officer, Albert Manzone.
- Portwood most recently served as CFO for Tegra Global, a private sports apparel manufacturer.
- Price Action: FREE shares are trading lower by 3.12% at $9.79 on the last check Monday.
