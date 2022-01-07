 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

US Adds Just 199,000 Jobs In December, Unemployment Rate Falls To 3.9%
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 07, 2022 9:02am   Comments
Share:
US Adds Just 199,000 Jobs In December, Unemployment Rate Falls To 3.9%

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) traded lower by 0.3% Friday morning after the Labor Department reported disappointing U.S. jobs market numbers from December.

The U.S. added 199,000 jobs in December, missing consensus economist estimates of 422,000 jobs. The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 3.9% from 4.2%. The labor participation rate was unchanged at 61.9%, its highest level since March 2020.

Related Link: Here Are The Jobs Americans Are Quitting Most In The 'Great Resignation'

Wage growth was 4.7%, down slightly from 4.7% in November.

The Labor Department also revised October’s total job growth higher by 102,000 jobs to 648,000 and November’s job growth higher by 39,000 jobs to 249,000. The combined revisions totaled 141,000 additional jobs.

The leisure and hospitality industry led the job creation in December, adding 53,000 positions. Unfortunately, employment in the leisure and hospitality industry is still down by 1.2 million jobs since February 2020.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPY)

CMBS Delinquency Rate Up For The First Time In 18 Months
Why The Stock Market Dropped Following Fed Minutes
Apple, Carnival, JPMorgan Stocks Provide Entry Point For Bullish Traders: How To Play It
Here Are The Jobs Americans Are Quitting Most In The 'Great Resignation'
Louisiana Governor To Pardon Homer Plessy Of 1896 'Separate But Equal' Ruling
Tesla And These 2 Chipmakers Are Seeing The Highest Interest On WallStreetBets Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Econ #s Economics Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com