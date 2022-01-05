Richmond American Homes Widens Solar Offerings To All Regions
- M.D.C. Holdings Inc's (NYSE: MDC) homebuilding subsidiary, Richmond American Homes, has made solar options available in all regions it builds.
- Richmond will also be introducing a set of standard and optional features that help reduce energy usage without sacrificing functionality like more efficient HVAC solutions, Low-E windows, MERV 13 air filters, and radiant roof barriers.
- The customers seeking solar capability can install a solar power system through one of Richmond's preferred vendors or install a concealed conduit for a future solar power system.
- The Richmond American Homes companies have offered solar power systems to customers in California since 2012.
- Price Action: MDC shares closed higher by 1.51% at $55.22 on Tuesday.
