Economic Data Scheduled For Monday
- The manufacturing PMI for December is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. The final manufacturing index for December is likely to remain unchanged at the 57.8 flash level.
- Data on construction spending for November will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect construction spending rising 0.6% in November versus a modest 0.2% increase in October.
- The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
