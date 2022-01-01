 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

XPeng Kicks Off 2022 By Announcing Record December Deliveries Amid Sales Surge of P5 Sedan
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 01, 2022 8:41am   Comments
Share:
XPeng Kicks Off 2022 By Announcing Record December Deliveries Amid Sales Surge of P5 Sedan

Chinese EV maker XPeng, Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) on Saturday reported record deliveries for December and a fourth quarter that exceeded the company's guidance. The strong performance is attributable to a spike in sales of the company's more affordable P5 family sedan, which was made commercially available in mid-September.

What Happened: Guangzhou, China-based XPeng said it delivered 16,000 smart EVs in December, representing a 181% year-over-year jump and a 2.5% month-over-month increase. The December number exceeded the company's delivery benchmark of 15,000 units for the second consecutive month, the company said in a statement.

XPeng delivered 7,459 P7 sedans, 5,030 P5 sedans and 3,511 G3 and G3i smart SUVs. Deliveries of the company's newest vehicle model – the P5 sedan – increased 134% month-over-month, with the order backlog remaining solid, the company said.

Fourth-quarter deliveries totaled 41,751 units, with about 51% of that number being P7 sedans. Quarterly deliveries increased 222% year-over-year, and exceeded the company's guidance of 34,500-36,500 units.

XPeng's annual deliveries jumped 263% year-over-year to 98,155 units. Cumulative deliveries as of Dec. 31, 2021 stood at 137,953 units.

Related Link: EV Year In Review: 5 Winners And 5 Losers From The EV Space In 2021

Why It's Important: Xpeng's strong numbers come against the backdrop of supply chain disruptions that impacted production for the EV industry as a whole, including its domestic rivals.

The strong December performance demonstrated solid business momentum and execution capability, XPeng said.

The company also noted that it continued to rapidly expand its network in China, with 661 branded supercharging stations across 228 cities and 311 physical retail stores in 121 cities as of the end of November 2021.

XPeng closed Friday's session up 2.92% at $50.33.

Related Link: Another First For XPeng: EV Maker Beats Rival Nio By Shipping Its P7 Sedan To Norway, Aiming For Q4 Delivery

Photo: Courtesy of en.xiaopeng.com

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (XPEV)

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Why Cathie Wood Sees Stocks Of Innovative Companies 'Maligned This Year' Be Rewarded 'Handsomely' In 2022
Cathie Wood Sheds Another $30M In Tesla But Continues Buying Spree In This Chinese EV Maker
Looking At XPeng's Recent Whale Trades
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With XPEV
EV Year In Review: 5 Winners And 5 Losers From The EV Space In 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles p5 P7News Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com