 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

89% Of Small Business Owners Experienced Shoplifting In 2021: Study
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 31, 2021 11:59am   Comments
Share:
89% Of Small Business Owners Experienced Shoplifting In 2021: Study

More than half of U.S. small business owners have seen a rise in shoplifting during 2021, according to a new study released by Business.org.

What Happened: In a new poll of 700 small business owners, 89% of respondents said they experienced shoplifting this year, up 1% from 2020, with 56% reporting an increased level of thievery from the previous year and 54% experiencing an increase during peak shopping seasons.

Small business owners reported that daily shoplifting nearly doubled year-over-year, from 14% in 2020 to 23% in 2021, with 25% of respondents dealing with shoplifting on a weekly basis and 23% on a daily basis.

Most of the shoplifters prefer smaller-value items that are easier to pocket in grab-and-go miscreancy, such as food and drink, clothing and cosmetics, although the survey found small business owners are also being robbed of money and electronics. One-quarter of the survey’s respondents said they’ve encountered customers using stolen credit cards and 21% had customers steal something while making a purchase.

Related Link: Stock Wars: Mastercard Vs. Visa

What Happens Next: The survey found that 15% of the shoplifting incidents turned violent this year, but not every small business owner reports the shoplifting to law enforcement: only 57% of respondents said they called the police in 2021 because of shoplifting.

As a result of shoplifting, 25% of small businesses have increased their product prices. But some small business owners are also dealing with internal shoplifters — 22% of respondents said they had employees steal from them during 2021.

Photo: Morning Calm Weekly/Flickr Creative Commons

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPY)

Supply Chain Disruption Results In Champagne Shortage
8 Charts That Tell The Stock Market Story Of 2021
This Industry Grew During Covid, Against All Odds: Here's Why You Should Consider Investing
Starbucks Could Grind Up To All-Time Highs If The Stock Can Regain This Key Level
IBM Artificial Intelligence Supercomputer Watson Has 8 Stock Picks For 2022
Harry Reid, Controversial Senate Majority Leader, Dies At 82
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Business.org crime shoplifting SurveyNews Small Business Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com