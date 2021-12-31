 Skip to main content

Tarena Stock Gains On New Stock Buyback Plan
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 31, 2021 10:53am   Comments
  • Tarena International Inc (NASDAQ: TEDU) said its board of directors has authorized a share repurchase program of up to $2.5 million of its shares over six months.
  • The company's proposed repurchases may be made from time to time through open market transactions at prevailing market prices.
  • The company expects to fund the repurchases with its existing cash balance.
  • Tarena held $47.3 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: TEDU shares are trading higher by 19.6% at $2.02 on the last check Friday.

