Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect jobless claims holding at 205,000 for the December 25 week compared to 205,000 in the previous week.
- The Chicago PMI for December is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. After a weaker-than-expected reading of 61.8 in November, the Chicago PMI is projected to rise to 62.0 in December.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Data on farm prices for November will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.
