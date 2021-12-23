 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Virgin Orbit Forges Launch Contract With Arqit Quantum
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 23, 2021 9:53am   Comments
Share:
Virgin Orbit Forges Launch Contract With Arqit Quantum
  • Virgin Orbit inked a new launch contract covering two dedicated launches for Arqit Quantum, Inc (NASDAQ: ARQQ), a quantum encryption technology provider. Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • Virgin Orbit is a responsive launch and space solutions company that declared a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger with NextGen Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ: NGCA).
  • Related Content: Virgin Orbit Nears SPAC Merger: What Investors Should Know
  • The two Arqit satellites delivered to Earth orbit by Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne air-launched system will be the core component of Arqit's Platform-as-a-Service. They will provide the root source of randomness to all Arqit data centers using Arqit's Quantum protocol ARQ19.
  • Arqit and Virgin Orbit are collaborating on responsive space initiatives serving the nations of the Five Eyes (FVEY) international intelligence alliance, comprising Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the U.K., and the U.S.
  • The parties also announced that the QuantumCloud Software License signed parallel to the launch services agreement will enable Virgin Orbit to use Arqit's platform to provide encryption to secure Virgin Orbit's global infrastructure.
  • Price Action: ARQQ shares traded higher by 2.87% at $25.85 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ARQQ)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Space ETF Adds 8 New Companies Including 7 That Completed SPAC Mergers: What Investors Should Know
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
38 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
25 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Small Cap Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com