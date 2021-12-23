Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- Data on durable goods orders for November will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Durable goods orders have been declining overall. However, analysts expect a rebound of 1.5% in November.
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect jobless claims declining slightly to 205,000 for the December 18 week from 206,000 in the previous week.
- Data on personal income and outlays for November will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Personal income is projected to increase 0.5% in November with personal consumption expenditures likely to increase another 0.6%.
- Data on new home sales for November will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect an annual rate of 770,000 for November versus an 745,000 rate in October.
- The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for December is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Consumer sentiment improved 3 points in the preliminary reading for December. The final reading for December is seen holding at 70.4.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the recent week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets