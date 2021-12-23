 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 23, 2021 4:29am   Comments
Share:
Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
  • Data on durable goods orders for November will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Durable goods orders have been declining overall. However, analysts expect a rebound of 1.5% in November.
  • Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect jobless claims declining slightly to 205,000 for the December 18 week from 206,000 in the previous week.
  • Data on personal income and outlays for November will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Personal income is projected to increase 0.5% in November with personal consumption expenditures likely to increase another 0.6%.
  • Data on new home sales for November will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect an annual rate of 770,000 for November versus an 745,000 rate in October.
  • The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for December is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Consumer sentiment improved 3 points in the preliminary reading for December. The final reading for December is seen holding at 70.4.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the recent week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Check out the full economic calendar here

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com