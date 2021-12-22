 Skip to main content

ELMS Bags Order From Glovis America For Urban Utility EV
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 22, 2021 8:38am   Comments
  • Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: ELMS) has received an order for ELMS Urban delivery vehicles from the global supply chain and logistics provider, Glovis America Inc. Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • Glovis plans to use ELMS commercial vehicles to support its industrial operations and for materials movement and shuttling personnel on-campus.
  • ELMS Urban is a Class 3 medium-duty commercial electric vehicle that can be outfitted with a dry box, flatbed, stake bed, and other customizable cargo options depending on customer needs.
  • Price Action: ELMS shares closed higher by 2.85% at $6.49 on Tuesday.

