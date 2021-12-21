 Skip to main content

1847 Goedeker Stock Surges After New $25M Stock Buyback Plan
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 21, 2021 12:46pm   Comments
  • 1847 Goedeker Inc's (NYSE: GOEDBoard of Directors authorized a new share repurchase program for up to $25 million of common stock.
  • The company plans to conduct the repurchase in the open market.
  • "Now that we have begun implementing a clear strategy focused on e-commerce growth, our leadership has been able to establish an accretive capital allocation philosophy," said CEO Albert Fouerti.
  • The company held $27.2 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: GOED shares are trading higher by 15.7% at $2.65 on the last check on Tuesday.

