1847 Goedeker Stock Surges After New $25M Stock Buyback Plan
- 1847 Goedeker Inc's (NYSE: GOED) Board of Directors authorized a new share repurchase program for up to $25 million of common stock.
- The company plans to conduct the repurchase in the open market.
- "Now that we have begun implementing a clear strategy focused on e-commerce growth, our leadership has been able to establish an accretive capital allocation philosophy," said CEO Albert Fouerti.
- The company held $27.2 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
- Price Action: GOED shares are trading higher by 15.7% at $2.65 on the last check on Tuesday.
