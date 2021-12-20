 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

World Economic Forum, Citing Omicron, Reschedules January Gathering In Davos
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 20, 2021 11:02am   Comments
Share:
World Economic Forum, Citing Omicron, Reschedules January Gathering In Davos

The annual World Economic Forum scheduled for January in the Swiss resort of Davos is being rescheduled due to concerns over the global surge of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

What Happened: The event, which was slated for Jan. 17-21, will instead take place in what the forum organizers announced as “early summer.” According to a CNBC report, the January dates will be used for an online series of “State of the World” sessions designed “to focus on shaping solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges.”

This marks the second consecutive year that the forum has been delayed. The January 2021 event was rescheduled for an August happening in Singapore, which wound up being canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

See Also: Live Trading with Benzinga: Daytrading & Options Trading Stocks

Why It Matters: The World Economic Forum attracts heads of state, major corporate leaders, activists and investors, and the January event was being promoted as a platform “to address economic, environmental, political and social fault lines exacerbated by the pandemic.”

President Donald Trump attended two forums while he was in office, but Bloomberg reported President Joe Biden was not planning to attend next month’s event.

This is the first major international event of 2022 that was rescheduled due to the spread of the omicron variant. The World Health Organization reported omicron cases were confirmed in 89 countries, with the number of cases doubling every 1.5 to three days.

Photo: Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin at the 2020 World Economic Forum. Photo courtesy of World Economic Forum / Flick Creative Commons

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPY)

This Day In Market History: NYSE Gets Computerized
AMC Is Again Top WallStreetBets Interest Heading Into Christmas Week, These Are The Other Top Trends
Chile Elects 35-Year-Old Gabriel Boric As Next President
Biden To Deliver Speech On Tuesday Outlining Administration's Plan For Confronting Omicron
Istanbul Stock Market Halts Trading Twice Amid Turkey's Growing Financial Crisis
Ethereum Classic Continues To Follow Bitcoin, Holds Above This Key Level: Is A Bullish Weekend Ahead?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Covid-19 Davos omicron variant World Economic ForumNews Global Economics Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com