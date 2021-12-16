 Skip to main content

IEA Pockets $44M Contract To Lead Construction Of Wind Farm In California
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 16, 2021 2:54pm   Comments
  • Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives Inc (NASDAQ: IEA) subsidiary White Construction has secured a $44 million award to construct a 60 MW utility-scale wind farm in Riverside County, California.
  • IEA will self-perform all engineering and construction of fifteen wind turbines, two substations and meteorological evaluation towers (METs), and an underground electrical collector system.
  • IEA will also be tasked with constructing new private-land access roads and improvements to existing public roads surrounding the property.
  • The project will commence in 1Q'22, with targeted completion by 1Q'23.
  • Price Action: IEA shares are trading lower by 3.68% at $8.91 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

