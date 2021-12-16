IEA Pockets $44M Contract To Lead Construction Of Wind Farm In California
- Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives Inc (NASDAQ: IEA) subsidiary White Construction has secured a $44 million award to construct a 60 MW utility-scale wind farm in Riverside County, California.
- IEA will self-perform all engineering and construction of fifteen wind turbines, two substations and meteorological evaluation towers (METs), and an underground electrical collector system.
- IEA will also be tasked with constructing new private-land access roads and improvements to existing public roads surrounding the property.
- The project will commence in 1Q'22, with targeted completion by 1Q'23.
- Price Action: IEA shares are trading lower by 3.68% at $8.91 on the last check Thursday.
